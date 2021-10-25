Josh Robinson, Metea Valley Boys Soccer; Coach’s Corner

Metea Valley boys soccer coach Josh Robinson shares his favorite coaching advice as well as his dream Olympic Sport in the latest Coach’s Corner! This segment is presented BMO Harris Bank.

Metea Valley boys soccer and head coach Josh Robinson comes in to the postseason as the 10 seed looking to get back to the Regional Final taking on the seventh seeded Oswego Panthers.

1st Half

Mustangs are on the attack. Riley McCann fires it in and the bouncing ball finds Colin Bastianoni who somehow guides it to the net as he loses his balance. Talk about great concentration as that gives Metea a 1-0 lead.

Here come the Mustangs again and the ball finds Bastianoni again as he looks for his second goal, but is tripped up. That draws a whistle.

Penalty kick time for the senior and he’s got it. Metea takes a 2-0 lead.

However, the action is just getting started. Panthers are threatening as the ball rolls to Daniel Avila and he puts some air underneath this kick to find the net. Goose egg is off the board cutting the deficit to one heading into the break.

2nd Half

Oswego now in for their own penalty kick and Avila easily drills it. His second goal of the game ties it up at two.

Now the Panthers want the lead. Joe Walters finds a running John Rodriguez who’s Johnny on the spot and he makes a beautiful chip shot to find the back of the net. They take the lead.

Mustangs are down, but not out especially when Bastianoni is on the field. He rebounds Erick Mena’s miss and scores his third goal on the night, which ties it up at three.

Oswego looks to regain the lead but Mustang goalie Oscar Mejia is there to shut the door on any opportunity. We head to extra time tied at three.

Extra Time 1st Half

In the first half of extra time, it’s Metea’s Daniel Wilkinson with the ball. He gives it a shot from 15 yards out and it’s a goal for the Mustangs.

Extra Time 2nd Half

They hold Oswego scoreless in the second half of extra time and that gives them the win 4-3 advancing to the Regional Final against Oswego East.

