Jordan Vargas; Mustang Running Podcasts and Races

Jordan Vargas is a cross country runner at Metea Valley and now a podcaster thanks to free time during the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn his story in this Off the Field, presented by Molly Maid of Aurora Naperville Area.

Over the past year, the popularity and production of podcasts have exploded thanks to so many people quarantining at home and an excess of free time. The medium allows people to connect with others about topics they are passionate about and just about anyone with a microphone can put one together as long as they have the desire and commitment to put in the work.

Pounding the Podcast Pavement

Metea Valley senior cross country runner Jordan Vargas always had a passion for basketball and was in search of ways to connect to the media environment for the sport he loves. The extra time after remote learning ended each day, provided the Mustang an opportunity to create a new venture for himself.

In late October once the cross-country season ended, Vargas started his own NBA focused sports podcast called the CWJ Sports Podcast. CWJ standing for Courtside with Jordan. Obviously there are plenty of sports podcasts available, but Jordan thought he could create a unique angle for his audience.

Breaking into the Business

Of course there are challenges for a young podcaster trying to find a foothold in the industry, especially with few connections out of the gate. But through patience and perseverance, Vargas was able to break through and book some bigger name guests on to the show.

After just two months of putting out weekly podcasts, Vargas caught the attention of a Florida based sports broadcasting network called The Sports Cast, providing more media opportunities for the Metea senior.

Next Step of the Journey

With high school graduation just months away, Vargas hopes to continue the CWJ Sports podcast as he moves on to college, while pursuing more connections, growing his audience and eventually achieving his dream of working in professional basketball.

For Naperville Sports Weekly, I’m Justin Cornwell