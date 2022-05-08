Jordan Lange and Tyra King Connect For a Fantastic Goal

On this week’s Play of the Week, we head down to the soccer pitch with Jordan Lange and Tyra King combining for a sweet goal. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

With regionals on the horizon, the Metea Valley Mustangs put their undefeated conference record on the line as they visit Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors are in the midst of 4-game win streak.

Late in the half, Jordan Lange makes a beautiful move as she nutmegs her defender, then lofts the ball near the net and King is there to convert on the header. Just a fantastic sequence starting with the trickery by Lange followed by the nice finish by King.

With under 20 minutes to play, Addison Wargo’s free kick is redirected into the net by Ella Johnson, giving Metea Valley girls soccer a 3-0 lead securing the victory. They extend their win streak to five and are undefeated in the DVC.

