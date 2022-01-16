Jonah Hinton Pulls Off the 180 Layup Plus the Foul

Let’s hit the courts for the Play of the Week with Naperville Central facing Metea Valley and Redhawk Jonah Hinton puts his athleticism on display. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

The Mustangs corral the offensive rebound, but Jonah Hinton jumps the passing lane for the steal and then spins in the air to finish with the left hand for the and one. Let’s see that again. He does a 180 and still finds a way to score while facing away from the rim. A miraculous shot.

After a two-week hiatus Naperville Central is competing in its second contest since December 30th and their first conference game in nearly a month. They welcome the Metea Valley Mustangs, a team that is still looking for their first conference win of the season.

Mantas Zylis ends the night scoring three of his fifteen points right from the wing. An explosive second half for the Hawks gives them an 81-55 win over Metea Valley.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

