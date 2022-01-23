Jonah Hinton From Way Downtown

For the second straight week, Jonah Hinton is the Play of the Week. This time, he shows off his range. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Naperville Central moves the ball around and Jonah Hinton pulls up from near the V in WV and he drains it. How about that shot? Doing his best Damian Lillard impression. Back-to-back plays of the week for the senior.

Another Friday, another DVC matchup as we hit the hardwood at Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors begin the second half of conference play but only have two wins in the division. This game won’t be easy as their visiting opponent Naperville Central comes into this contest with a 13-5 record.

One of those three’s came from James Jopes. His banger helps continue his assault against the Waubonsie Valley Warriors by scoring sixteen on the night and thirty-four points overall in both games. That helps Naperville Central take down the Warriors on their home court for the first time since February 3rd 2017 and their first sweep over the Green and Field since the 2015-2016 season.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

