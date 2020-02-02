Joliet Catholic vs Benet Academy Girls Basketball 2.1.20

Posted on February 2, 2020

Benet Academy returns home for senior day against Joliet Catholic, six seniors taking the floor for what could be the final time as Redwings. Lindsey Rogers, Lexi Moriarty, Ashley Berry, Allison Forney, Kendall Holmes and Brooke Schramek look to push Benet towards a number one seed in sectionals and an ESCC championship.

First Half

Benet up 1-0 in the early going, good ball movement swings the ball to Kendall Holmes who buries the three as BA takes a 4 point lead.

Angels running the break well, Jasmine Brown finds Emma Jay for the layup to cut the Benet lead in half.

Seniors heavily involved early, Lexi Moriarty finds Lindsey Rogers for the open jumper as Benet extends the lead.

Kendall Holmes playing well on both ends of the floor, she jumps the passing lane and takes it all the way in for the layup. Redwings up 12-7.

Near the end of the first quarter, Lexi Moriarty leaves a pass to Kendall Holmes. The senior was only 41 points away from 1,000 in her career coming into the game, she may reach that in this game! 11 in the first for Holmes.

2nd quarter, Lindsey Rogers looks inside to Brooke Schramek who quickly lays it in, Benet pushes the lead to double digits.

Not just seniors playing well on this day, Molly Sheehan finds freshman Lenee Beaumont for a corner three. Benet up 36-12 in the 2nd.

Second Half

Angels looking to battle back in the third, freshman Jasmine Brown hits the pull up three. She leads Joliet Catholic with 13 points in the game.

Benet keeps the pedal to the metal as Brooke Schramek drives for the lay up. She ends her day with eight points as Benet pushes the lead to 25.

Kendall Holmes with her third triple of the game gives her a game high 18 as she is now just 23 shy of the 1,000 point mark with at least three games left to play.

Redwings put the game away, Kendall Moriarty gets the pass from Brooke Schramek and knocks in her 2nd three of the day. Benet Academy takes the 60-36 win on a very successful senior day.

