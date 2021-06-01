Johnny Mou Wins Conference as a Freshman

Johnny Mou overcomes the odds and takes the #1 singles DVC title over a competitive field despite being a freshman on varsity.

We hit the tennis courts for the DVC Championship for our boys play of the week. In any other season, it would be difficult for a freshman to competing on the big stage. But this wacky 2020, 2021 season? Well… what Johnny Mou from Neuqua is able to do, winning number one singles, is nothing short of incredible. He beats Central’s Vincent Yin and earns Naperville Sports Weekly’s Boy’s Play of the Week, presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Mou took on Central’s Vincent Yin in the finals to determine the conference’s top singles play, with Mou winning in three sets.

