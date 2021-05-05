Joe Jenness Just Gets Off Game-Tying Goal

Joe Jenness emerged from the goal for Naperville North and flung in a goal as time expired in regulation to send the game into overtime.

Let’s jump into the pool for our boys play of the week and we catch a gritty performance from North… and in particular, Joe Jenness. The goalie strays away from the net with time winding down… and ties the game at the final buzzer. And not only does he send it to overtime – he makes a critical save and assist in OT… as North wins and he wins Play of the Week, presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Naperville North ultimate tops the Mustangs in overtime, with Jenness coming up with a big save as well.

