Jason Mead, Waubonsie Valley Boys Basketball; Coach’s Code

Not only will we soon be saying goodbye to basketball until next year, Waubonsie Valley will soon be saying goodbye to Jason Mead – the boys coach for the last 5 years. But before stepping away, we caught up with Coach Jason Mead in this Coach’s Code, presented by BMO Harris Bank.

In the last WV game

Here come the Warriors… or better yet, here comes Ben Schwieger from downtown. This 3 ball gives the Warriors an early 8-4 lead in the first.

Warriors with the ball again and here is Schwieger getting the board and well, this is a tough one on one matchup for anyone. You shouldn’t be surprised as the senior gets the tough lay in to go in. 13-8 Green and Yellow.

Just before the end of the first Central’s Jonah Hinton is there in the corner and gets the 3-point basket to fall. 16-11 Waubonsie after the first.

2nd quarter and here’s Waubonsie’s Adri (Audrey) Malushi with a nice bounce pass to Tyler Helbing who scores in the paint. Warriors up 26-12.

Central is trying to stay in this one as Kyle Baskins shot is blocked by Schwieger but he gets the ball back and gets the shot to go on attempt number 2. 32-18 WV.

Warriors are coming in hot before the break. Isaiah Smith just needs one hop and the bank is open for the shot in to his savings. 34-18 Warriors going into intermission.

Second Half

Third quarter and Central is down but not out. Kyle Baskin falls but still gets the ball to Jonah Hinton who makes a move and gets the triple to fall. Redhawks are still down big 37-24.

Here’s Central on the next possession and here is Hinton again. He gets the pass from Baskin and gets the long 3 pointer to go through the net. 16 points for the junior 37-27 Waubonsie.

However the home team was too much for the visitors as Schwieger runs in and can’t quite put two hands on the rim but he still gets 2 points. The future Loyola Rambler drops 18 on the night.

Let’s end this with a bang shall we? Justin Starks is on the wing and his 3 is online and good. Warriors get a big win on Senior night 53-38 over the Redhawks.

