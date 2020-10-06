Jane Riehs Dives Past the Competition

Posted on October 5, 2020

October’s first play of the week belongs to Jane Riehs… it’s no wonder she’s consistently taking home 1st place finishes on a weekly basis… or that she was the 2019 state champ. The Neuqua Valley star once again shows off her athleticism by crushing her competition by more than 50 pointed, in earning NSW’s Play of the Week, presented by Trunnell Insurance.

For more top plays, visit our Naperville Sports Weekly page!

