James Jopes Drills the Game Winner at the Buzzer

This Play of the Week was really a no-brainer as Waubonsie Valley takes on Naperville Central in boys basketball and James Jopes pulls off a play that every player dreams of making. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.
With time winding down in a tied ballgame, Jonah Hinton kicks to Jopes and he hits the three at the buzzer to win the game for the Redhawks. His hands were ready for the pass, he steps up, holds the follow through, and calls game. The shot was great, but Jopes credits the pass by Hinton.
We have a DVC clash as the Waubonsie Valley Warriors face the Naperville Central Redhawks on Mom’s Night. The red and white hope to remain undefeated this season.
James Jopes gets things started after knocking down this corner three off the assist from Jonah Hinton.
We’re tied with the game on the line. Hinton passes to Jopes who lines up the three and nails it at the buzzer! The Redhawks win 61-58 in spectacular fashion!
