Jalen Johnson Turns Track Skills to Touchdowns

Logan Frederick drops a dime to Jalen Johnson who uses his track skills to run away from the Belleville East defenders. The 58-yard score ends up being the game winning touchdown and the Play of the Week! Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

It was the second touchdown of the game for Jalen Johnson. The Metea Valley Mustangs picked up their first win at home since 2016 with a 15-14 win over the Lancers. That win in 2016 came at the hands of Wheaton North.

Coincidentally, Jalen Johnson was on the receiving end of Logan Frederick’s Play of the Week throw back in the spring football season. This time it’s Johnson bringing home the award. This was the third receiving touchdown of the season for Jalen Johnson and the fourth touchdown pass for Logan Frederick. Metea is now 2-1 on the season before the start of DVC play.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite