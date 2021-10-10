Jalen Johnson Drags Defenders to Play of the Week

Metea Valley wide receiver Jalen Johnson drags a defender down the field using his size, strength and speed. The effort from the Mustang earns a 93 yard touchdown and Play of the Week! Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

1st Quarter

John Flynn got things going early on and puts Metea on top first with this touchdown run out of the Wildcat.

The Huskies responded with a quick drive downfield and capped it off with this 15-yard rushing touchdown by Aidan Gray to make it 7-7.

The Mustangs find themselves working out of their own territory. Logan Frederick fakes the screen pass and throws it over the middle to Jalen Johnson. He’s able to break free and drag Luke Williams with him on his way for a 93-yard score to put Metea up 14-7.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel to be notified of all new sports highlights, feature stories, athlete profiles as well as other NSW special segments.