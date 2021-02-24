Jaedden Gamilla Dominates in All Disciplines

Metea Valley sophomore Jaedden Gamilla crushes the competition in the pool, winning the 100 butterfly and 200 IM to win Play of the Week, presented by Trunnell Insurance.

We saw an elite performance in the pool this week by Metea Valley sophomore Jaedden Gamilla. The versatile athlete not only wins the 100 butterfly, but shows off is ability to thrive in all disciplines by taking the 200 IM by four full seconds against Neuqua Valley. And that’s why he earns our boy’s play of the week.

Full Event Recap

Jaedden Gamilla wins the 200 IM

Let’s start off with the 200 Yard IM. In a four swimmer race Jaeddan Gamilla looks like he’s all alone in the pool as he takes the race with a time of 1.58, 4 seconds ahead of Neuqua’s Ryan Doerrer. Gamilla also wins the 100-yard butterfly later in the meet.

50 Free

To a shorter race the 50-yard free and here’s Neuqua’s Connor Boyle in a tight race. In the end it’s Boyle taking it with a time of 21 seconds. His teammate Jimmy Senese finishes in second with Metea’s George Weng in third.

100 Free

Speaking of George Weng here he is in the 100-yard freestyle in lane 6. In the end Weng pulls away, winning the race with a time of 48 seconds — just 2 seconds ahead of Neuqua’s Ryan Doerrer.

Relay

Time for some relays and we get a good one as Metea’s group of Jeddrick and Jaeddan Gamilla along with Tyler Leslie and George Weng pull out in front early in this one. However Neuqua’s squad of Amir Aliyev Ryan Cercello Ryan Doerrer and Connor Boyle get a late push with Boyle as the anchor. The Wildcat relay team takes the race with a time 1.29 just one second ahead of the Metea Squad.

100 Back

Neuqua also gets help from Jimmy Senese as here he is in the 100 yard back. He and teammate Alex Shen make it a good one as Senese takes the race just 6 tenth’s of a second ahead of Shen at 55.13.

100 Breastroke

To the 100 yard breastroke and it’s the other Gamilla — Jeddrick and he just hits the cruise control button winning the event just a second over a minute. The Gamilla Brothers combine for 3 race wins on the day.

Neuqua Valley boys swimming wins 400 Free Relay

However with so much depth Neuqua had the last laugh as the 400-yard relay group of Connro Boyle Jimmy Senese Ryan Doerrer and Aiden Dunn dominate in the final race of the night. The Wildcat squad wins the race with a time of 3:18 — the Cats are 3-0 in the DVC after a 98-71 Victory.

For more prep sports highlights, visit our Naperville Sports Weekly page!