Jacqui Abogado and Naperville Central Softball Start Hot

Jacqui Abogado has paved the way for her Naperville Central softball team to get off to a hot start with the senior swinging the bat well. This Player Profile is presented by LifeStance Health.

While there is still a long way to go in the 2021 high school softball season, no team has gotten off to a hotter start in the DuPage Valley Conference than Naperville Central. The Redhawks currently stand at 5-0 in conference with several come from behind victories.

A big part of the early success for the Redhawks is the play of senior co-captain Jacqui Abogado. It’s no surprise that the pitcher and first baseman is thriving in her final season. Abogado has been making big plays for the red and white since her freshman season in 2018. She he hit a walk off grand slam in her first varsity game, bringing valuable pop to the lineup.

Sophomore Breakout

As a sophomore in 2019, she stepped her game up a notch, hitting .339 with seven home runs, 11 doubles and 36 RBI. She was a unanimous selection to the All-DVC team and was first team All-Area.

Although the 2020 season never came to fruition due to COVID, Abogado was named co-captain as a junior alongside senior Katlyn Allen.

Shining as a Senior

As the 2021 season began, Abogado and her teammates were thrilled to be playing together on the brand new softball diamond at Naperville Central.

Abogado: “We’ve been waiting for so long and then our season getting canceled last year, it was a bummer. So coming out here for the first time on our brand new field. It’s something we’ve all been waiting for.”

The hard-hitting righty can’t carry the load on her own. Fellow seniors like two time All-Area honorable mention Katie Gutsell alongside Riley Pavelka, Raegan Purl, and Megan Jech are there to help to guide the less experienced Redhawks on the roster. As the season carries on, there is little doubt that Jacqui Abogado will be in the middle of the Central lineup striking fear into opposing pitchers.

For Naperville Sports Weekly, I’m Justin Cornwell.