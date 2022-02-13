Jackson Langendorf Showing Big Man Handles

We got some boys hoops for this Play of the Week as Waubonsie Valley’s Jackson Langendorf shows why big men can have handles too. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

With the postseason just around the corner for boys basketball, we have one last War of 204 as Neuqua Valley faces Waubonsie Valley. The last matchup ended in a Warrior victory.

He takes the pass at the top of the arc. Jackson Langendorf makes a nice behind-the-back crossover to get past his defender and converts on the scoop layup. One more look. Even as a 6’6” center, he proves that he can handle like a guard. What a play by the junior.

However, Jayden Dean finishes off the game and buries another trey. The senior finishes with a game-high 15 points and helps Neuqua take down Waubonsie by a score of 57-48.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

