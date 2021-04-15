Jaci Budreck Digs Out Sensational Pass

Jaci Budreck digs out a sensational pass to keep a point alive against rival Mother McAuley, with the rally ending with a Redwings point and win. Play of the Week is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

The fact that this play came against rival Mother McAuley must make it all the sweeter for Jaci Budreck. The libero with a sensation save, keeping the ball from touching the hardwood by a mere inch at most. To top it off, the Redwings ultimately get the point-clinching kill from Daria Rodriguez. Benet wins in three sets and Budreck nabs NSW’s Play of the Week.

The Redwings are able to overcome a tough first set loss to score wins in each of the next two — including a dominant third set against Mother McAuley.

Check out additional volleyball highlights from the 2021 season by visit our girls’s highlight page.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favoriteFor more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel.