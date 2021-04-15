« Back to Play of the Week
April 15, 2021

Jaci Budreck Digs Out Sensational Pass

Jaci Budreck digs out a sensational pass to keep a point alive against rival Mother McAuley, with the rally ending with a Redwings point and win. Play of the Week is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

The fact that this play came against rival Mother McAuley must make it all the sweeter for Jaci Budreck. The libero with a sensation save, keeping the ball from touching the hardwood by a mere inch at most. To top it off, the Redwings ultimately get the point-clinching kill from Daria Rodriguez. Benet wins in three sets and Budreck nabs NSW’s Play of the Week.

The Redwings are able to overcome a tough first set loss to score wins in each of the next two — including a dominant third set against Mother McAuley.

Check out additional volleyball highlights from the 2021 season by visit our girls’s highlight page.

