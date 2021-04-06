Jabron Lee Impresses with Quick Burst and Long Run

Let’s hit the gridiron for our Play of the Week – and it may have come in a losing effort, but how about this run from Jabron Lee of Waubonsie Valley. The vision to spot the hole, the acceleration to burst through it and the speed to pull away. It all adds up to a 34 yard touchdown and Naperville Sports Weekly‘s Play of the Week, presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Facing a difficult Dekalb football team, the Warriors are unable to keep up with the Barbs, losing in week three of the football season, dropping their record to 1-2. Lee runs for one of the two Warrior touchdowns on the afternoon in the home affair.

Check out additional football highlights from the 2021 season by visit our boy’s highlight page.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favoriteFor more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel.