IHSA State Wrestling 2.21.20

We head down to U of I for the 2020 IHSA State Wrestling Finals for day 2. Some of our area wrestlers are in make or break situations and some have opportunities to finish on the podium.

120 lbs

Let’s start off with the 120 Wrestle backs with Central’s Tyler Driessens facing Mt. Carmel’s Colton Drousias. Driessens came off a win over Lake Zurich’s Logan Neurauter however he can’t get the win over the Carravan, conceding control… and the match, 12-3… ending his season with a 42 and 6 record.

220 lbs

To the 220 Wrestle back as Central’s Angelo Eklou is coming off a win over Gus Saleh from Andrew. However the Redhawk can’t get the right results against Buffalo Groves Gio Jackson losing 5-2 finishing his season with a record of 36-11 mark.

126 lbs

To 126 as Neuqua’s Reese Martin is a wild card against Wheaton South’s Aidan Waszak. Martin holds on for dear life getting the 1-point victory 9-8. Martin would fall in the blood round on day 3, finishing his season at 38-13.

160 lbs

To the Semi final round at 160 as we head to Overtime with Dekalbs Bradley Gillum against Mt Carmel’s Ashton Breen. Gillum gets Breen on the ground with the 2 point and it’s all over from winning a close one 3-1. Gillum would finish second in the weight class.

170 lbs

To 170 as Waubonsie’s Antonio Torres ends up falling with a tec fall against Huntley’s David Ferrante. Torres would still qualify for day 3 – winning the 5th place match over Bobby Gaylord of Marist.

220 lbs

To 220 as Montini’s Josh LaBarbera is in a close one with Barrington’s Evan Roper. LaBarbera would hang on for dear life in this one winning 4-3… going on to place second. Going on to win the state title at 220.