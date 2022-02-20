IHSA State Wrestling 02.19.22

After a year off because of the COVID 19 pandemic, the State Wrestling series is back at U of I for the 2022 go around. Two of our area wrestlers remain standing as we hit day three for a grapple at the State Farm Center. Ayden Lutes and Antonio Torres are those two wrestlers in either make or break situation or looking for a spot on the podium. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

152 Wrestle Backs

We begin with Ayden Lutes from Naperville Central wrestling Marmion’s Collin Carrigan in the 152 wrestle backs. Carrigan won the last matchup 3-0 but wanted a better performance on the big stage. He takes care of his opponent with an 8-2 decision and that ends Lutes season with a 24-4 record. Carrigan goes on to win the 5th place match by injury default.

160 Wrestles Backs

Waubonsie’s Antonio Torres is coming off a semi final loss to McHenry’s Chris Moore so he’s in the wrestle back against Plainfield North’s Jared Gumila. A low scoring affair but Torres does enough to take the match and capture win number 100 on his career. He does fall in the third place to Grant’s Justin Warmowski but what an outstanding career for the Warrior.

106 Third Place Match

We have quadruple overtime in the 106 third place match. Homewood Flossmoor’s Deion Johnson holds on for dear life against Batavia’s Ino Garcia but is able to take the third place spot after a 7-6 victory.

138 Third Place Match

It’s a battle of the Downers Grove at 138. South’s Jimmy Nugent takes control on North’s Harrison Konder in an aggressive showdown. Nugent shows no mercy at all as he turns Konder into the half nelson and that is a pin. That’s one way to win a third place match.

152 Third Place Match

Now let's wrap up with the third place match at 152. It's Dekalb's Damien Lopez in a tight one with Glenbrook South's Will Collins. Points were hard to come by but Lopez does the best of it by winning the match 5-2. That wraps up state wrestling, congratulations to all wrestlers on a fantastic year.