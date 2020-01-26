IC Catholic Prep Boys Bowling Sectional 1.25.20

IC Catholic Prep hosting the boys bowling sectional at the Glendale Heights Bowlero. Naperville Central advancing to sectionals as a team for a 2nd straight season with the hopes of moving on to state in only the programs third year of existence.

Afternoon Session

The top six teams out of the 12 team field make it through to state, Stevenson is one of the schools near the top of the leaderboard. The Patriots in 2nd place after the morning session of play.

Glenbard East won the Hinsdale South regional with ease last week. The Rams in good shape to repeat that performance thanks to Kyle Bailey and his 1400 series, the best score of the day.

Naperville Central in contention for the 6th spot heading into game 5 where the Redhawks would absolutely catch fire. Cole Preston starts off with a strike, celebrating with teammates by challenging them to fisticuffs.

Senior Jake Kincaide back in the lineup for NC, he follows up Preston’s strike with one of his own.

Up third, fellow senior Matt McCormack who led the team with a 1211 series, part of a four strike hambone for McCormack.

Lake Ernst is up next and he is fired up, three straight strikes for Ernst and four in a row for the Redhawks.

Joey Koscal in as the anchor and he completes the star frame with a 5th consecutive strike. Naperville Central moves to within one pin of the final state spot heading into the 6th and final game.

Lyons Township also competing to get into the top 6, junior Daniel Hirstein with a 1310 helping LT stay in the hunt.

Coach Brian Dunn intently watching his team in the final game, but despite a 1009 in game 5, the Redhawks only roll an 885 in game 6 and finish 62 pins short of state. Glenbard East wins the IC Catholic sectional plaque. St Patrick finishes 2nd and Stevenson 3rd. Reavis, New Trier and Lake Park snag the final three state spots.

