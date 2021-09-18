Huskies Seeing Double with Tennis Twin Trio

It is certainly common to see siblings, twins, even triplets across the rosters of our local high school sports teams. However, we had to do a double take when looking at the Naperville North girls tennis varsity roster this fall. Huskie Head Coach Heather Henricksen has three sets of twins on this year’s list of players!

Twin Power

Seniors Keya and Kinjal Trivedi and Anaya and Simran Desai return after multiple years with the team and are joined on varsity by juniors Gauri and Isha Elandassery. The Trivedi’s and Desai’s are currently slotted in as the number four and number three doubles teams for the blue and orange. The unique roster is a fun quirk for the Huskie players.

Bonded by Birth

It might seem obvious that twins should play tennis as a doubles team, but that is not always the case. Tennis twins do not necessarily play as doubles partners or play doubles at all. A lot depends on the makeup of the rest of the roster. In fact both the Desai and Trivedi twins are playing together this season for the first time in years.

One thing is for certain, it is hard to top the chemistry of a doubles duo made up of siblings, let alone twin siblings.

Dreams of Doubles Glory

While playing together as sisters is making for a fun season, these Huskies are part of a powerful doubles group for Naperville North. Brooke Coffman and Gabby Lee lead the way as the number one duo with Tiffany Cheng and Callie Genovese playing at number two. This deep and talented North squad has its sights set on the top of the conference standings.

Regardless of how the rest of the season plays out, these sisters are happy to be competing together for their school while sharing an unbreakable bond on the court.

For Naperville Sports Weekly, I’m Justin Cornwell.