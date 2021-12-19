Huskies Display Great Fundamentals

This Play of the Week is from the crosstown matchup between Naperville North and Naperville Central and the Huskies show why they’re undefeated so far this season. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Mackenzie Hare dishes to Abby Drendel who drives and kicks to Layla Henderson who swings it back to Hare who splashes the three. Just amazing ball movement by the Huskies.

The visiting fans of Naperville North girls basketball are looking festive for girls hoops as the undefeated Huskies face rival Naperville Central. North looks to move to 11-0 on the season and it’s the final home game for Redhawk senior Ella McDonald, as she will graduate early.

Look at this ball movement by North. Hare kicks it out to Drendel who drives and passes to Henderson who swings it back to Hare in the corner for three. She had 16, the Huskies led by as many as 38 and win it 66-34.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel to be notified of all new sports highlights, feature stories, athlete profiles as well as other NSW special segments.