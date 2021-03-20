Hockey Waubonsie Valley vs. Naperville Central 03.19.21

Last Illinois West Conference game of the season as the 4-1 Warriors Hockey Club takes on the 2-3 Naperville Central Redhawks at All Seasons Red.

1st Period

Five minutes into the 1st period as Central’s Joey Cesarini brings it in alone and fires in the game’s first goal. 1-0 Redhawks.

Just 5 minutes later and the Warriors come firing back as Ian Altekruse picks up the puck in front of the net and ties the game at one.

Literally 10 seconds later Central come back down the ice and after a mad scramble in front Central’s Hunter McMillian makes it 2-1. Masato Lin shields the vision of goalie Erjon Rugova.

With four seconds left in the first period, Waubonsie center Matt Dickinson wins the faceoff and quickly finds CJ Cirko who unloads and ties the hockey game at 2-2 right as the buzzer sounds. Big play for the Warriors.

2nd Period

50 seconds into the 2nd period as the Warriors are pushing for their first lead when center Matt Dickinson pokes in the go ahead goal. 3-2 Waubonsie thanks to a pair of goals in less than a minute of game time.

Picking up the puck in the front of the net and shooting a backhander is CJ Cirko but he gets denied by Redhawk goalie Martynas Jurciukonis. WV still up by one.

Stealing the puck away around center is Redhawk Joey Cesarini who finds the open Dylan Franks who avoids the poke check and ties the game once again. 3-3.

30 seconds later the puck is in the right circle with Waubonsie forward Ian Altekruse finding a wide open Josh Whelan who gets robbed by a diving Jurciukonis. Still tied a three goals apiece.

Just under 6 minutes left in the period as Central’s Hunter McMillan is on the break and finds the perfect backdoor pass to Masato Lin, who gives Central the 4-3 lead.

3rd Period

Third period now. Fighting his way to the front of the net is Warrior Matt Dickinson who finds an open Ryan Burk but he is denied by a sliding Jurciukonis. big save to keep the one goal advantage.

Picking the puck up at the blue line and firing a wrist shot through the crowd past Rugova is Graham Rudnick. Naperville Central takes a 5-3 lead with under five minutes to go in the game.

2 minutes later, Warriors looking for an answer as Grady Blessing centers the puck finding Matt Dickson who scores his 2nd of the night. Right back in it as the Warriors are within one with three minutes left.

15 seconds left and the Warriors are looking for the tying goal but the puck falls to Central’s Shane Johnson who shots the puck down into the wide open empty net. Naperville Central ends the regular season with a 6-4 win over Waubonsie hockey.