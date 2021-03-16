Hockey Neuqua Valley vs. Oswego 03.15.21

With the Illinois West hockey season winding down Neuqua Valley look to pick up win number two against Oswego at Canlan Ice Arena in Romeoville.

1st Period

Our first chance of the night comes from Oswego’s Michael Hugelier who fires the shot but it is caught by the glove of goalie Tyler Ithal.

Driving in hard is Oswego forward Carter Kmetz who goes from the backhand to the forehand for the shot but he too is stopped by Ithal. 0-0 with nine minutes to go in the first.

Time winding down in the 1st as Neuqua get a good look. Dakota Houlihan with a pass from behind the net. The puck bounces around in the blue before the net is dislodged and play is called dead.

2nd Period

First good look in the 2nd period as Neuqua’s Nevyn Laframboise takes a shot that Jacob Wintermute juggles, but the puck is clearned from the blue and the score stays 0-0.

Ten minutes left in the 2nd, taking the puck in alone and stick handling past the defense is NVs Ethan Patti but his shot is saved by Wintermute.

A turn over behind the Wildcats net as Oswego’s Michael Hugelier has a chance right in front of the goal but a HUGE save by Wildcat goalie Tyler Ithal, keeping the game scoreless after two periods.

3rd Period

Moving into the 3rd period with 10 minutes left in regulation, NV’s Nicholas Demarte takes a shot from the point that is redirected by Connor Duncan into the net, giving Neuqua the 1-0 lead.

However just 30 seconds later Oswego are putting on the pressure as the puck finds Ryan Winters in front of the net who puts in the tying goal. 1-1 with nine minutes to play.

30 seconds left in regulation as Oswego’s Luke Ayers crosses the blue line and snaps home the game winning goal on the glove side. Oswego hockey hangs on for the first win of the season with a come from behind 2-1 victory.

