Hockey Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville North 03.04.21

We’ve got some late night hockey action, as the Wildcats of Neuqua Valley visit the undefeated Huskies of Naperville North at All Seasons Ice Rink.

1st Period

We pick things up midway through the 1st period and Chris Goff of Naperville North makes a great move to get a solid look at the net and shelfs one in the top right corner! What a shot from the senior, as the Huskies lead 1-0.

Later in the 1st and the Huskies are on the attack again. Nico Iandoli gets his shot deflected and Ben Lombardi is unable to get the rebound to go, nice job by Neuqua goaltender TJ Ramsey to stay on the puck.

2nd Period

2nd Period now and the Wildcats are looking to put one into the net. Richie Mattia has a great look but his shot is contained by Keaton Crement. Good save by the Huskie net-minder to keep his team up one.

3rd Period

3rd period now and the Wildcats are on the attack – check out this move through the defense by Charlie Rippel, unbelievable stick handling leads to the goal and the Wildcats tie things up at 1.

Just a minute later however the Huskies respond. Ben Lombardi is able to sneak one in from the corner! He was almost parallel with the net but was still able to get the puck home. Huskies retake the lead 2-1

Waning minutes of the 3rd period here and the Huskies are again on the attack. Tyler Zuspann finds Chris Goff who is able to punch home his second goal of the night! The Huskies are up 3-1 now with just minutes remaining.

The Wildcats not going to go down without a fight. They’re able to provide some serious pressure and Richie Mattia finds the net off the Rocco Romita pass to cut the deficit in half. North leads 3-2 but with only 20 seconds left. Neuqua Valley hockey unable to get a shot off in the waning seconds and Naperville North would hold on to win the game 3-2.