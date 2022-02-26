Hockey Neuqua Valley vs Naperville North 02.22.22

Naperville North hockey takes on Neuqua Valley in the Blackhawk Cup playoffs where the Huskies advance to the Sweet 16. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The Blackhawk Cup playoffs continue and we got a matchup between two of our local schools as Neuqua Valley takes on Naperville North hockey. Winner of this advances to the Sweet 16 to face the number two seeded Loyola Gold.

First Period

10 seconds into the game and Charlie Szymczak brings the puck into the left circle. Aidan Wysoglad blocks his shot out of play.

Neuqua has a chance to get on the board as Gavyn Polomchak’s stretch pass finds Ethan Patti who’s in on the breakaway. He shoots five hole giving the Wildcats an early 1-0 lead.

North looking for another good opportunity as Arnas Baslikov gets a clean look right in front of the net, but Wysoglad denies him.

Final minute of the opening period, Baslikov intercepts the pass giving him a breakaway. He shoots low blocker side tying the game up at one.

Second Period

Into the second period and a nice pass by Nathan Santos finds the stick of Ethan Patti who goes forehand backhand putting the puck top shelf. The Wildcats take back the lead.

A couple of minutes later, North is looking for the equalizer, but Wysoglad saves Charlie Szymczak’s shot onto the post.

Third Period

Third period, Naperville North is on the penalty kill and a turnover by Wysoglad falls right to the stick of Patrick Hennessy. He goes bar down tying the game up at two.

Final minute of the third period and the Huskies with a chance to win it. They do exactly that as Hennessy picks up the puck, and he snaps home the game winning goal sending Naperville North to the Sweet 16 with a 3-2 win over Neuqua Valley.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!