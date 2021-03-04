Hockey Naperville North vs Waubonsie Valley 03.02.21

We get our first glimpse at the Warriors hockey club who sit with a 3-0 record. The 2019 Blackhawk Cup Champs look to keep that run alive as they take on the up and coming Naperville North hockey club at the All Seasons Blue rink.

1st Period

With just under 5 minutes left to play in the first period, taking the puck away around center ice and snapping the shot in over the glove is Naperville North’s Gavin Driscoll, 1-0 Huskies.

About a minute later we have North’s Tyler Zuspann picking the puck up from Chris Goff in between the circles and firing in a shot and in a blink, the Huskies have doubled their lead. 2-0 with under four minutes to go in the first.

A minute after that we have Ian Altekruse from Waubonsie. He brings the puck inside and shoots a nifty back hand shot that beats Huskie goalie Sean Denker. Lots of action early as we head to the second, North up 2-1.

2nd Period

Around 6 minutes into the second period and after about 3 attempts on goal Waubonsie forward Joshua Whelan is able to tie the game for the Warriors. Nice job by Ryan Burk to dig the puck out. 2-2 game.

With just under 4 minutes left in the 2nd period Jake Bajusz is on the breakaway for the Huskies and makes it count. Nice pass from Ithan Delorenzo to give North the lead. 3-2 North takes a one goal lead into the third.

3rd Period

5 minutes into the 3rd period we have a 2 on 0 break for North but Chris Goff cant capitalize on the mistake as Warriors goalie Erjon Rugova stones him with a big save. Huskies still lead by one.

Empty net for the Warriors with just about a minute left in the 3rd. After winning the face off and banking the puck off of the board NNs Gavin Driscoll scores his 2nd of the night from long distance.

Naperville North hockey would go on to score another empty netter from Ithan Delorenzo to give the Huskies a 5-2 victory over the Warriors and move to 3-0 on the young season.