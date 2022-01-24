Hockey Naperville North vs Naperville Central 01.23.22

It’s a crosstown classic as both Naperville North and Naperville Central celebrate senior night on the ice. These two teams have met twice so far this season with the Redhawks winning the last matchup in overtime. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Period

Just over two minutes in and the Huskie’s are on the attack. Charlie Szymczak skates with the puck and takes a shot at the net and it goes in for the games opening goal.

Hawks are now chasing the loose puck that Jake Miller gets and passes to Charlie Jasica who scores to tie up the contest.

Blue and Orange find a way to respond. Emilio Perez comes around and finds Szymczak again and he scores goal number two to give north the lead back 2-1.

Now the Hawks look to tie things up but Husky goalie Sean Denker is not having it as he denies two-goal attempt’s to keep the lead for the dogs.

Second Period

To the second period and Szymczak is still on the ice. He shoots and scores that results in hat trick for the sophomore. Huskies open the door with a 3-1 lead.

Third Period

However the North veteran’s wanted to score too on senior night. That starts with Zach Zuspann who is right by the net and puts the puck in.

Patrick Hennessy puts it away on a breakaway. It’s a one on one battle that Hennessy wins with no mercy. Huskies get the senior night win 6-1 over the Redhawks.