Hockey Naperville Central vs. Naperville North 11.28.21

We got a crosstown classic on the ice at All Seasons. Naperville Central and Naperville North hockey already met once this season that took place during the Carillon Cup semi finals that resulted in a Husky 7-1 victory.

First Period

Hawks look to get that bad taste out of their mouth. The puck goes lose on the ice that finds Central’s Liam Hannemann for the goal. 1-0 Red and White.

Time for the Huskies to respond as Patrick Hennessy finds the lose puck on a breakaway. He misses the shot but Zach Zuspann is right there for the score to tie up the contest at one.

Second Period

To the second period still tied up. Hawks Jack Sambrooks is surrounded as his shot gets deflected but there’s Tyler King for the goal and the hawks take back the lead 2-1.

Still 2-1 Hawks but not for long. After the face off win it’s Sambrooks again on the breakaway and after a couple of fancy moves his shot goes in off the post. It’s now a 3-1 Naperville Central lead.

Third Period

Now to the third period and we’re getting started. North is searching for the puck that’s moving around the ice until Patrick Hennessy puts the baby into the net. The deficit is cut down 3-2 Central.

North with the face off win and it’s Hennessy again who just sneaks it in for the goal. I don’t know how he did it but it ties this game up at 3.

Now Central looks to get the lead back. Here is Oliver Robak putting on some moves but Husky Keaton Crement falls on the puck for the save and we head to overtime.

Overtime

It the extra period Central wins the faceoff. Ethan Deporter has the puck and passes to Masato Lin and with a defender closing in he gives it back to Deporter who shoots and scores for the win! Redhawks take down the Huskies in a 4-3-overtime thriller. Naperville Central hockey avenges the early season loss to Naperville North.

