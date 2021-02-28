Hockey Naperville Central vs. Naperville North 02.26.21

Naperville North hockey plays host to Naperville Central in our very first hockey highlight in season 14 of Naperville Sports Weekly. Check out the highlight, presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Our first hockey game of the year and what better way to kick off the season then with a Cross Town Classic. The 1-0 Huskies look to keep their conference record clean as the 0-1 Redhawks look to get a win on the board.

1st Period

6 minutes into the 1st period NNs Ithan Delorenzo carries the puck in and shoots but his shot is saved and the rebound is scored by Charlie Szymczak — 1-0 NN with 12:25 to go in the first.

Almost a minute later Central puts the puck through the crease and at the other side it is picked up by Chirag Dharker who ties the game at 1.

With 6 minutes left in the 1st Central has a 2 man advantage rushing North’s goalie Sean Denker – but the nightminder makes the big glove save.

On the penalty kill is Naperville North and the puck finds a breaking Delorenzo who is in all alone and doesn’t miss, scoring top shelf to give the Huskies a 2-1 lead late in the 1st.

2nd Period

Early stages of the 2nd period North are on PP and bringing the puck in all alone is Delorenzo again, who scores his second of the night.

About 4 minutes later the Huskies finds themselves on a 3 on 1 rush as the puck is squared over to Zach Zuspann who barely gets the puck over the line. North now up 3 with 11:24 left in the 2nd.

Skating hard to the net to get off the shot is North’s Shane Johnson and picking up the rebound is Richie Monti who extends the lead to 4.

Central trying to get back into the game late in the 2nd as the first shot is saved but the rebound is stuffed in by Dylan Franks. Central still down 3.

3rd Period

Midway through the 3rd North makes another cross ice pass and in on the breakaway is Cody Vittori… but the shot is saved by NCs Martynas Jurciukonis keeping Central within 3

Central on the power play with just under 5 minutes left and as the puck slides through the crease it finds the stick of Joey Cesarini who brings Central within 2.

Despite the late efforts by Central, North was too much for the Redhawks to handle as the Naperville North hockey team claims the victory 5-3 in the Cross Town Classic.

