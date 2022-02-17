Hockey Marist vs Naperville North 02.15.22

Naperville North hockey takes on Marist in the second round of the Blackhawk Cup where the Huskies defeat the Redhawks to advance to the next round. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The Blackhawk Cup returns this season with our first matchup in the second round as the 28th seeded Marist Redhawks take on the 15th seeded Naperville North Huskies. The winner will play either Loyola or Neuqua Valley.

First Period

North is already off and running as Charlie Szymczak carries the puck over the blue line and snaps home the game’s first goal.

A couple of minutes later, Szymczak has the puck in front of the net and his backhand shot goes five hole to make it 2-0 Huskies.

Second Period

Into the 2nd period, Szymczak passes off to Patrick Hennessy who’s in on the break away and fires glove side extending the lead to 3-0.

Marist looking to get something going as the first shot is saved by Keaton Crement, but Domenic Diiulio puts it in on the rebound. 3-1 North.

Redhawks keeping up the pressure as George Cleary kicks the puck to his stick and then takes a hard slap shot beating Crement’s high blocker side. Suddenly, it’s a one-goal game.

North on the power play, Patrick Hennessy’s shot from the left circle is caught by the glove of Lukas McWilliams.

Third Period

Skipping to the final minute of the third period, Marist needs a goal as Matthew Hansen has a shot from the point, but it gets soaked up by Crement giving Naperville North hockey the 3-2 win. The Huskies advance to round three of the Blackhawk Cup.

