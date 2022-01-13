Hockey Lyons Township vs Neuqua Valley 01.09.22

After a tough loss to Wheaton West, Neuqua Valley is back on its home ice looking to pick up win number fourteen on the season. Their opponent is last season’s Illinois West Cup runner up the Lyons Township Lions who come in with a record of five, twelve, and one. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Period

Neuqua Valley starts the first period off on the attack. Trenton Fisk finds Nick Demarte who scores right off the bat to give Neuqua a 1-0 lead early on.

Next go around for Cats it’s Richie Mattia who finds the puck and scores. It’s 2-0 Wildcats just ten minutes into the contest.

Still in the first period and the Blue and Gold continue the momentum. Nate Santos finds the puck and gives it a nice slap shot for the goal and a 3-0 lead for the cats.

Now 4-0 Neuqua but the Lions try to get something rolling. Here’s Carter Storey on a break away but then passes to Max Pilipuf who scores to get the goose egg off the board. LT still has some work to do down 4-1.

We’re still in the first because NV is still scoring. The loose puck finds Luke Belber who puts that baby in the back of the net. 5-1 Neuqua as we enter the second period.

Second Period

In that next period it's same scenario for the home team. Here's Cole Belber hitting the puck that bounces off Charlie Rippel's stick for the goal. Wildcats take care of business with a dominating 12-1 victory over Lyons Township.