Hockey Loyola Academy vs Neuqua Valley 02.16.22

Neuqua Valley hockey takes on Loyola Academy in the Blackhawk Cup second round where the Wildcats win it over the Ramblers.

Canlan Ice Sports is the destination for this second round Blackhawk Cup matchup as the 25th-seeded Loyola Ramblers take on the 24th-seeded Neuqua Valley Wildcats. The winner of this one will face Naperville North.

First Period

Neuqua starting this game on the front foot as Gavyn Polomchak has a shot from the point that bounces up into the air, but is eventually covered by Edward Power.

A couple of minutes later, Connor Vorasorn has a cross ice pass to Richie Mattia who breaks in over the blue line and shoots glove side giving Neuqua the 1-0 lead.

Wildcats looking to extend the lead as Vorasorn gets the puck right in front of the net, but his snap shot is caught by the glove of Power.

Loyola looking to generate some offense in the first as Henry FitzSimons has a backhand shot, but Aidan Wysoglad soaks it up.

Time winding down in the first period and a bad turnover by the Wildcats gives Jacob Holton a clean look on net but his shot is saved by Wysoglad.

Second Period

Second period, Wildcat Timothy Skipper turns the puck over to Thomas Macina who looks to be in on the breakaway, but a perfect back check by Skipper shuts down the chance.

Third Period

Moving to the end of the third period, the Ramblers need a goal as William Finegan has the puck in front of the net, but Wysoglad denies him.

18 seconds to go and Loyola’s net is empty. Nicholas Demarte picks up the puck in his own zone and he fires it the length of the rink finding the empty net giving Neuqua Valley hockey the 2-0 win. The Wildcats move on to the next round of the Blackhawk Cup.

