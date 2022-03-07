Hockey Kennedy Cup Game Two St. Ignatius vs Benet Academy 03.05.22

It’s time to limber up for game two of the Kennedy Cup finals. St. Ignatius took the first game over back-to-back cup champs Benet Academy in a three game series. These two faced off in this same series last series where the wings won in three games. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Second Period

No scoring in the first so into the second period we go where Wolfpack are hungry for a goal after a faceoff win. The possession ends with a Corbin Klein goal after assists by Raymond Owens and Bobby Eber. 1-0 Pack.

Wings look to respond with a goal. Ryan Farago eyes the net but Iggy goalie Sebastian Wigfield shuts the door on the attempt.

Still in the second, St. Ignatius Colin Mulcahy dishes it to Alex Lezotte, sails the puck to Myles Mobarak, but BA’s Janus makes another big save in a crowded area.

Third Period

Wolfpack have the puck as we enter the third period. Charlie Reif struggles in the corner so John Pauk Koehl gets it in the mix and Connor Kennedy punches it in with success, 2-0 St. Ignatius with over fifteen minutes to go.

Wolves are on the move again. Charlie Reif to Paul O’Grady who knocks it in the left corner pocket for the power play goal. Wolves are now up 3-0.

Later in the third BA’s Tommy Budreck tries the one-timer but his shot just doesn’t have the luck.

Under two minutes remaining in the match, Redwings have an empty net. Corbin Klein of St. Ignatius gets ahold of it and scores his second goal of the game. STI gets the shutout 4-0 against Benet and their first ever Kennedy Cup win. The Redwings season has come to an end. For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!