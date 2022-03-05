Hockey Illinois West Championship Game Two Maine vs. Warriors Hockey Club 03.04.22

The Warriors Hockey Club face Maine in game two of the Illinois West Championship where Maine wins the title. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It is game two of the Illinois West Championship between Maine and the Warriors Hockey Club. Maine looks to close out the series while the Warriors hope to force a game three.

First Period

Early on, Ryan Callahan wins the faceoff and passes backdoor to Evan Ziegler who slots it home giving the Warriors a 1-0 lead.

Second Period

Moving to the second period, Maine is on the power play. Jack Poidomani saves Michael Fortune’s first shot, but Thomas Rutherford picks it up and scores behind the net.

The Warriors respond right back with a goal of their own as a mad scramble in the crease ends with Callahan knocking the puck in. They take back the lead.

Maine back on offense as the puck falls to Joseph Connor who is in on the breakaway. Although, his effort is shut down by the left pad of Poidomani keeping it a one-goal game.

Six minutes to go in the second as Grady Blessing picks the puck up in front. He shoots through four Maine players and somehow finds the net making it 3-1.

Final minute of the period with Maine on the power play. Thomas Rutherford carries the puck from behind the net to the front and shoots five hole making it a one-goal game going into the third.

Third Period

Midway point of the third period, Peter Koepke’s shot goes high and wide, but it takes a favorable bounce off the glass and Ben Kappel ties the game up at three.

Two minutes to play in regulation as Jake Salvatore wins the faceoff and drops the puck back to Michael Fortune. He shoots and scores glove side giving Maine the 4-3 lead. That would be enough as they win the Illinois West Championship after sweeping the Warriors Hockey Club in two games.

