Hockey Combined Blackhawk Cup Quarterfinals Libertyville vs Warriors Hockey Club 03.08.22

We have hit the quarterfinal portion of the combined Blackhawk cup playoffs as the Warriors Hockey Club comes in needing two more wins to get back to the state championship. Their opponent is the 7th seeded Libertyville Ice Cats a team that is combined combined with Vernon Hills and looks to pull the upset. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Period

Warriors are on the attack early on in the first period. Evan Ziegler has the puck and quickly assists to Ryan Burk that works for the first goal of the game.

Time for WV to switch it up on the next possession. Burk to Ziegler equals a goal and a 2-0 lead for the Hockey club.

Second Period

Ice cats look to respond after the face off win as Ryan Losh catches everyone off guard with a sneaky score. Goose egg is off the board it’s 2-1 Warriors.

Momentum stays on their side in the second period. Jake Gustaitis tries the break that but Libertyville goalie Matt Weinstein shuts the door with his glove. Score is still 2-1 heading into the third period.

Third Period

Ice cats are still in search for the tie but this time it’s Jack Poidomani with the save in a crowded area to maintain the lead.

Warriors have been shut out so far since the first period but that changes thanks to Ran Callahan putting that baby in the back of the net. Green and Gold have some breathing room up 3-1.

We end the game with Ian Alterkruse where he gets the Burk pass and scores to seal the deal. Evan Ziegler adds on one more and the Warriors are moving on to the semifinals. They will take on dangerous underdog Chicago Central, a team that took down powerhouses Maine and Glenbard in the playoffs. For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!