Hockey Carmel Catholic vs Benet Academy 01.27.22

Benet Academy hockey takes on Carmel Catholic at 7 Bridges where the Redwings take the victory in overtime.

We’ve got a CCHL hockey matchup at 7 Bridges between the Carmel Catholic Corsairs and the Benet Academy Redwings. Benet has won both of the matchups between these teams so far this season.

First Period

Nine minutes into the game, Gabriel Szopinski passes the puck in front to Zandis Hoover who one times it into the back of the net. 1-0 Redwings.

About a minute later, Carmel’s Bryce Stensrud goes coast to coast scoring on the backhand tying this game up at one.

Benet looking to finish the first period strong as they have a two on one and Szopinski passes it back post to Hudson Schile for the score. 2-1 at the end of the first.

Second Period

Eight minutes into the second and Ryan Grzbek has the puck behind the net. He throws it out in front and a wild deflection gives the Redwings a 3-1 lead.

Benet looks to extend their lead. Jeremy DeWilkins has a perfect backhand pass to Tommy Budreck who fires it off the post to the net to make it 4-1.

However, Carmel’s not going down without a fight. Leon Swiatkowski shows off his speed passing it backdoor to Jack Renn who has an easy tap in making it a 4-2 game.

Time winding down in the second period as the Corsairs put on the pressure. Stensrud’s shot is saved, but Mark Moseley finds the net off the rebound. 4-3 going into the third.

Third Period

Five minutes to go in the third period. Benet commits a costly turnover and the puck falls to the stick of Stensrud who fires glove side tying the game up at four. This game would head to overtime.

Overtime

Halfway through overtime, a cross-ice pass from Cole Rosenthal takes a favorable bounce off the boards. The puck goes straight to Christiano DiBenedetto who goes top shelf giving Benet the 5-4 win over Carmel Catholic.

