Hockey Carillon Cup Semifinals Neuqua Valley vs. Warriors Hockey Club 11.18.21

The Warriors Hockey Club faces Neuqua Valley in the Carillon Cup semifinals where the Warriors obliterate the Wildcats.

We have some hockey action as Neuqua Valley takes on the Warriors Hockey Club in the semifinals of the Carillon Cup. Winner will take on Naperville North in the final.

First Period

Four minutes into the game, Owen Cope is in on the breakaway and he slots it five hole giving the Warriors an early 1-0 lead.

Two minutes later, the Hockey Club is back on the attack. Kyler Campfield has a shot from the blue line that is blocked into the path of Matt Dickinson who fires at the empty net.

The Warriors aren’t slowing down as Ian Altekruse slides the puck back post to a wide-open Ryan Burk giving them a 3-0 lead going into the second period.

Second Period

Neuqua looking to get on the board, but the shot from Rocco Romita is stopped and covered by Erjon Rugova.

The green and yellow looking to extend their lead. Dickinson dekes his way through the Wildcat defense and after his first attempt is stopped, he picks up his own rebound to score his second goal of the night. He finished with a hat trick.

Not even a minute later, Owen Cope picks the puck up in front of the net and scores five hole with the backhand shot. 5-0 Warriors.

Three minutes left in the second period, Garret Clamage has a shot that goes off the post and in giving his squad a six-goal advantage.

Third Period

Third period, Neuqua is desperately looking to find the net. Timothy Coggin’s slapshot is saved, but Ethan Patti scores off the rebound. Although in the end, Warriors take down Neuqua by a score of 7-1 and move on to the Carillon Cup final.

