Hockey Carillon Cup Semifinals Naperville North vs Naperville Central 11.18.2021

The Carillon Cup semifinals take place at All Seasons where Naperville North crushes Naperville Central. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We got Naperville North and Naperville Central meeting up in the semifinals of the Carillon Cup. Winner gets Waubonsie Valley who took down Neuqua Valley 7-1.

First Period

Early on, Central tries to clear the puck, but Nico Iandoli takes it away and makes a nice pass to Cody Vittori who taps it in for the Huskie goal. That makes it 1-0 for the blue and orange.

It’s 2-0 North and nearly in the same spot, Charlie Szymczak (Sim-Zack) scores after another great feed. It’s a three-goal lead.

Second Period

Hawks on the attack in the second period. Masato Lin has a good look at the net, but Huskie goalie Keaton Crement makes an amazing pad save keeping them off the board.

The Dawg Pound just keeps pouring it on. Zach Zuspann passes the puck to Patrick Hennessy and it’s another goal. 5-0 North.

The Redhawks are finally able to find the back of the net with Jack Sambrooks making a gorgeous pass to Chirag Dharkar for the score.

Third Period

However, it’s just too much Huskies on the night. Szymczak scores his second goal in the game that gives North a 7-1 win. They will face Waubonsie in the Carillon Cup finals.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!