Hockey Carillon Cup Final Naperville North vs Warriors Hockey Club 11.23.2021

The Carillon Cup Final pins the Warriors Hockey Club against Naperville North and the green and gold hang on to claim the title again.

It’s time for the Carillon Cup Final as the defending champion Warriors Hockey Club gets set to take on the Naperville North Huskies. When these teams matched up during the regular season, the Warriors came out on top 2-1.

First Period

Early on, the Warriors take a slap shot from the point that is saved, but Owen Cope gets the rebound and puts it back in to open up the scoring.

Moments later, Ryan Burk throws a pass to the front of the net that finds Evan Ziegler who doubles the lead.

Just 30 seconds later, the Hockey Club finds themselves on a two on one as Ziegler passes to Ian Altekruse who finds the back of the net. All of a sudden, it’s 3-0.

Second Period

Second period, the green and gold keep it going as Devin Jaltuch somehow pushes the puck over the line giving the Warriors a four-goal lead.

The Huskies are on the power play as Zach Zuspann gets the puck in between the circles and he snipes it top shelf.

30 seconds after that, Zuspann has the puck down low and sends a pass to the top of the right circle to Seth Rang who fires a shot for the goal to make it 4-2.

If you haven’t noticed, this is a high scoring game. 15 seconds later, Charlie Szymczak shows off some fancy dekes and he puts it home. Three goals in 45 seconds for the Huskies and it’s a one-goal game.

Warriors looking for some breathing room. Ryan Burk has a shot in the right circle that is soaked up by Sean Denker.

Third Period

Into the third, the green and gold are on the offensive early as Matt Dickinson has a breakaway, but his shot is saved by the glove of Denker.

North still searching for the equalizer. Patrick Hennessy shows off his quick stick work, but his effort is saved by Jack Poidomani.

Empty net for the Huskies as Ben Gramigna has a shot that is covered by Poidomani and that’ll do it. The Warriors Hockey Club wins the Carillon Cup over Naperville North after a thrilling 4-3 win.

