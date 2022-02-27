Hockey Blackhawk Cup Sweet 16 Naperville North vs Loyola Gold 02.26.22

Naperville North hockey goes up against Loyola Gold in the Sweet 16 of the Blackhawk Cup where the Huskies fall short against the Ramblers. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We are back at the Edge Ice Arena for another Sweet 16 matchup of the Blackhawk Cup. The Naperville North Huskies look to upset the number two seed Loyola Gold. Winner advances to face either Glenbrook South or Carmel.

First Period

We begin the game with Loyola’s Jack Gustafson skating in from the right hand circle and snapping in the opening goal.

A minute later, the Ramblers are back on offense as Michael Baker picks up the puck and shoots glove side on Sean Denker. That extends the lead to two.

Loyola looking to add another one to the scoreboard as Gustafson stickhandles in over the blue line. He passes to Maxime Gabal, but Denker stops him.

Second Period

Second period and the Huskies are trying to generate some offense. Although, Bradin Haynie soaks up Ben Lombardi’s shot from the point keeping Naperville North hockey off the board.

Third Period

Early in the third period, the Ramblers are looking to extend the lead. Robert Sharfstein does exactly that shooting top shelf making it 3-0.

William Schreiber adds to the lead as he gets the pass backdoor for the easy finish. Naperville North falls in the Blackhawk Cup to Loyola Gold by a score of 4-0.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!