Hockey Blackhawk Cup Sweet 16 Benet Academy vs Glenbrook North 02.25.22

Benet Academy hockey takes on Glenbrook North in the Sweet 16 of the Blackhawk Cup where the Redwings pick up a thrilling win over the Spartans.

We have a Sweet 16 matchup in the Blackhawk Cup as the number nine seed Benet Academy Redwings take on the number eight seed Glenbrook North Spartans. Winner of this moves on to play the number one seed New Trier Green in the quarterfinals.

Second Period

We skip to early in the second period as Alan Adanin’s wrist shot from the point is redirected into the back of the net. 1-0 Spartans.

Just 30 seconds later, the Redwings respond with a goal of their own as Gabriel Szopinski picks up the rebound and ties the game up at one.

Moments later, Brendan O’Neill has a shot on net, but Drew Karchmar saves it and he stops the rebound attempt by Giovanni Maselli.

Four minutes to go in the period as Ryan Rossi throws a backhand pass to Ryan Sandler who scores. 2-1 Glenbrook North going into the third.

Third Period

Late in the third, there’s a mad scramble in the blue paint, but it eventually ends with Maselli putting the puck into the back of the net. The game is tied at two.

Spartans respond with a wild goal of their own as Michael Dimoff somehow whacks the puck in. They lead 3-2 with 3:40 left in the third.

Net empty for Benet Academy hockey as Zandis Hoover’s first shot is blocked, but he follows that up with a slap shot that finds the net. It’s all tied up at three heading into overtime.

Overtime

Glenbrook North looks for the quick score as Aidan Siegel puts the puck into a dangerous area, but somehow William Janus and his Redwing teammates keep the puck from crossing the line.

The Spartans look to cash in this time as Ryan Rossi finds the back of the net, which appears to be the game winner. However, due to the net being dislodged, the referee calls it a no goal.

Double Overtime

Now in double overtime, the Redwings try to end the game, but Drew Karchmar denies them not once, not twice, but three times. Outstanding effort by the goalie.

Five minutes left as Tommy Budreck backhands a pass out in front of the net and Christiano DiBenedetto buries it sending Benet into the next round of the Blackhawk Cup after a thrilling 4-3 win over Glenbrook North.

