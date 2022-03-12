Hockey Blackhawk Cup Final Four Chicago Romans Hockey Club vs. Warriors Hockey Club 03.10.22

The Warriors Hockey Club takes on the Chicago Romans Hockey Club in the Final Four of the Blackhawk Cup where the Warriors advance to the final once again. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We are down to the Final Four of the combined division for the Blackhawk Cup. The Warriors Hockey Club looks to defend their state title while the Chicago Central Romans look to continue their Cinderella run after taking down both Maine and Glenbard.

First Period

We start with Jet Nuygen skating in over the blue line. His wrist shot is soaked up by Jack Poidomani.

A couple of minutes later, the Romans are looking for another opportunity as Quinten Carey has a shot from the point. Poidomani denies that one and the rebound by Paul Callahan.

Time winding down in the period, Grady Blessing enters the zone. After a couple of bounces, the puck falls to Theodor Wnek, but Michael Hughes stops him.

Second Period

Second period, the Romans are looking for the opening goal, but Paul Callahan is denied twice by Poidomani. Sam Lopez gets it, but the Warrior netminder saves it again.

It’s the Hockey Club’s turn on offense. Caden Cast throws a puck out in front of the net that bounces around, but it doesn’t cross the goal line. Game still scoreless heading into the third.

Third Period

The Romans are on the attack with Alex Wilen. Although, his attempt is saved and covered by Poidomani.

Eight minutes to go, Matt Dickinson throws the puck out to Cast whose shot barely makes it into the back of the net. 1-0 Warriors.

Empty net for the Romans. They win the faceoff and work it back to Kieran Mayes who tries the slap shot, but once again, Jack Poidomani stops it.

Poidomani finishes with a 25-save shutout and that’s enough to send the Warriors into the Blackhawk Cup final against Wheaton West.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!