Hockey Blackhawk Cup Elite 8 Benet Academy vs New Trier Green 03.02.22

Benet Academy hockey takes on New Trier Green in the Elite 8 of the Blackhawk Cup where the Trevians dominate the Redwings.

We got an Elite 8 matchup in the Blackhawk Cup as the Benet Academy Redwings take on number one-seeded New Trier Green. When these teams met during the regular season, the Trevians won 8-0.

First Period

22 seconds in, New Trier is already off and running as Danny Balz skates in over the blue line and lifts his shot top shelf giving the Trevians the lead.

Just seven seconds later, Joseph Budington picks up the rebound and scores. Not even a minute into this one and it’s already a 2-0 game.

Benet Academy hockey looking for a response. Hudson Schlie breaks through the New Trier defense, but his shot is soaked up by Dean Lawrence.

Second Period

Into the second period and the Trevians start the same way they did in the first. A Redwing pass deflects off Jamison Peebles and it somehow finds the back of the net.

New Trier Green is back on offense as Henry Chessen blows past the defense, but William Janus saves the backhand shot.

Final minute of the period, the Trevians aren’t slowing down. Chessen throws the puck in front of the net that goes off Janus’s glove and in. 4-0 going into the third.

Third Period

Early in the period, Joseph Budington passes backdoor to Landon Douthit who has the easy finish and they keep pouring it on.

Jaden Sauer’s shot right in front of the net barely makes it over the line giving New Trier Green the 6-0 win. They advance to the Final Four against either New Trier White or St. Viator.

