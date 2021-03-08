Hockey Benet Academy vs. St. Rita 03.06.21

The undefeated Redwings of Benet Academy travels to the Southwest Ice Arena for a hockey matchup against the 3-2 St. Rita Mustangs.

1st Period

Four minutes into the game St. Rita’s Luke Maher has the first good look but his shot draws iron and Benet clears it. Redwings goalie Liam Casto makes it gough on the Mustangs all night.

About 30 seconds later picking up the puck behind the net is Redwing Giovanni Maselli who throws it out in front and the goal is put away by Gabe Szopinski. Benet takes the lead early in the first.

With time winding down in the opening period, Benet’s Ryan Farago gets a good look in front of the net but his shot is soaked up by Mustang goalie Mike Menard to keep the BA lead at one.

2nd Period

Five minutes into the 2nd period and the puck is picked up in front of the blue line by Benet’s Tommy Budreck who scores with the backhand shot through the five hole. Redwings up 2-0.

With six minutes remaining in the second, picking the puck up in about the same spot as the last goal is Benet’s Cristiano DiBenedetto who snipes the puck glove side on Menard. Frankie Pinello with the assist as the Redwings starting to pull away leading 3-0 midway through the second period.

3rd Period

Seven minutes into the 3rd period as Benet is on the penalty kill. Shooting out of a cannon is Tommy Budreck. He wins the puck goes short side to score his 2nd of the night. And that is enough to give the Redwings the 4-0 victory over St. Rita to remain unbeaten.