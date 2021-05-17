Hockey Benet Academy vs. St. Ignatius, Kennedy Cup Game 3 05.13.21

Benet Academy hockey is in search of a second straight Kennedy Cup title, taking on St. Ignatius for the right to lift the trophy. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

There it is the trophy of the Chicago Catholic Hockey League… who wants it? Benet Academy and St. Ignatius face in game 3 of the finals. Redwings are looking to beat the Wolf Pack for only the second time this season and this one is for all the marbles. Also for a big game like this you know lots of crazy fans are in attendance for each team.

First period and Benet is attacking first. Anthony Klos finds the lose puck, takes the long gamble and he scores. 1-0 Benet with under 10 minutes left in period 1 and Klos goes right to his friends for the celebration.

Wolf pack have a response in the form of Sean Doyle. He carries the puck in, puts on a move, and responds with a goal of his own. Just like that this game is tied at 1 and that won’t be the last time you hear that.

Still in the first and the Wings have another answer. Lloyd Abramic finds the lose puck and passes it to Curtis Sperling who makes this goal look easy. Benet takes back the lead 2-1.

To the second period and after each team exchanges a goal Benet is up 3-2 but not for long. Cade Oscannlain takes advantage of a sloppy pass and with a flick of the wrist, we are tied once again ,this time at 3. A score that stands going into the second intermission.

Third period and Sean Doyle makes things look easy. Once he gets the puck he uses his long vision shooting from the line and the goal is good. Wolf Pack take their first lead up 4-3.

Red Wings are on the attack once again. Despite Anthony Klos losing the puck it finds Jacob Buss and Buss ties this baby up at 4.

Now the wings look for the lead and why not pass the puck to Anthony Klos. He shoots and scores. His second goal gives Benet back the lead 5-4 with under 6 minutes to go. Klos celebrates Patrick Kane style but don’t get too comfortable yet.

Each team saved their best for last. Wolf Pack’s Paul O’Grady is in the right place at the right time, ties this thing up and we head to overtime all tied at 5. Second straight year Benet will play in OT for the Kennedy cup.

A familiar situation for the Wings so can they do it again? Tommy MacDonald finds Nick Lynch who taps it in and the Benet wins the Kennedy cup for a second straight year. With the COVID 19 pandemic there are no playoffs so what a way for Benet to end their season.

