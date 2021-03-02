Hockey Benet Academy vs. St. Ignatius 02.28.21

We’re at Fifth Third Arena for some High School hockey action as Benet Academy makes the trip to Chicago after a win over Brother Rice. The opponent is the St. Ignatius Wolfpack, the team that knocked the Wings out of last season’s Blackhawk Cup playoffs.

1st Period

First period and the Pack are on the attack as Jack Ryhner stumbles getting the puck to William Gerami but some brilliant backhands, first on the pass, then on the shot leads to the Wolfpack taking a 1-0 lead.

Benet’s turn to respond, as Cristiano DiBen-e-detto takes the puck from one end of the ice to the other. Despite the two on one, he gets past the defense and flips the goal home, top shelf. A pair of brilliant goals to start the game as we are tied up at a goal apiece.

Benet Academy hockey now trying to take the lead as Jacob Runge shoots the puck at close range but Wolfpack Goalie Sebastian Wigfield shuts it down and holds onto the puck. Score remains tied after one period of play.

3rd Period

Fast forward to the third still tied 1-1 but here’s Benet’s Anthony Klos who finds the loose puck and glides through the defense. A nifty backhand finds the back of the net. Redwings take their first lead of the contest 2-1.

However, the Wings aren’t able to get too comfortable as William Gerami has the puck again, he gets behind the defense and he scores again for the Wolfpack. His second goal of the game ties things up at two.

Wings want to win this in regulation as Runge tries the long range shot but here’s Wigfield again making a diving save and we head to overtime tied at two.

Overtime

In the 4-minute period nobody can find the back of the net. Redwing goalie Liam Casto with one of his 32 saves as he grabs this loose puck to close out the game. Second straight season this matchup ends in a stalemate.