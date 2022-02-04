Hockey Benet Academy vs Marmion Academy 01.31.22

Benet Academy hockey takes on Marmion Academy in the final game of the regular season where the Redwings defeat the Cadets. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s the final game of the CCHL regular season as the Benet Academy Redwings take on the Cadets of Marmion Academy. These teams will also meet again in the first round of the playoffs.

First Period

We start this game halfway through the first period as Christiano DiBenedetto throws a backhand pass out in front and Tommy Budreck finds the back of the net. 1-0 Benet.

Second Period

Into the second period and the Cadets have a 5 on 3 power play. The puck finds Anthony Pacheco, but he gets robbed by the blocker of William Janus keeping Marmion off the board.

A couple minutes after the Redwings kill off the power play, they are on the counter as Ryan Farago passes backdoor to Cole Rosenthal who doubles their lead.

30 seconds later, Benet has another 2 on 1. Farago once again finds Rosenthal back post who scores his second goal of the period. 3-0 going into the third.

Third Period

Just under nine minutes to go, Chase Breslin’s shot gets saved by Janus. The rebound is stopped again and covered by the Redwing goalie keeping the Cadets scoreless.

Marmion looking for a goal as Anthony Pacheco is in on the breakaway but Janus kicks out the left pad to shut down the chance. Moments later, he makes a glove save and once again covers the puck.

Tommy Budreck caps things off with a wrist shot that goes glove side giving him his second goal of the game and the 4-0 win for Benet Academy hockey over Marmion.

