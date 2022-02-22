Hockey Barrington vs Benet Academy 02.21.22

Clear the ice everyone because it’s time for the Blackhawk cup playoffs at Seven Bridges Ice Arena. Benet Academy comes into the playoffs holding the 9th seed taking on the Barrington Broncos a team that skates their way in with only six wins on the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Period

However don’t let those six wins fool you. The Broncos come out hot as Gavin Smith takes the puck, attacks the net, and puts it in to give his team a 1-0 lead not even a minute into the contest.

Barrington shows why it’s a new season when it comes to playoffs. The puck finds Brady Lenderman who can just tap it in for the goal. It’s 2-0 Black and Red.

Second Period

Benet is trying to get on the board as we hit the second period. Here’s Hudson Schlie taking a shot on goal but it’s denied by the glove of Jake Kunzon.

Momentum stays on the visitors side of the ice as the score increases to 3-0 after the put back goal Aiden Ohern.

Third Period

In the final period Benet finally gets on the board. Christiano Dibenedetto is in the right spot and puts the puck into the net. It’s now 3-1 Barrington and that is a term that tends to haunt some teams.

Next possession for the Wings they look for another goal and it works as Curtis Sperling tries the slap shot and it’s good. Benet now trails 3-2 not even three minutes into the third period.

The season is on the line for Redwings but Sperling comes to the rescue once again and scores to tie the game up at 3 and we have overtime.

Overtime

Scoring was hard to come by in extra period but does Barrington have a shot on goal? Michael Remi is on a breakaway but BA goalie Will Janus denies the attempt keeping the score all tied.

On the Benet side it’s Tommy Budreck getting the puck goes for the long shot and it’s good. Redwings score the last four goals to secure the 4-3 win and stay alive to play another day.